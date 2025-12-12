Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Trending
  • /3I/ATLAS is chemically unusual, with methanol raging not just in the nucleus

3I/ATLAS is chemically unusual, with methanol raging not just in the nucleus

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Dec 12, 2025, 09:24 IST | Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 09:24 IST
3I/ATLAS is chemically unusual, with methanol raging not just in the nucleus

3I/ATLAS is a chemical anomaly. Photograph: (Nordic Optical Telescope/ David Jewitt and Jane Luu)

Story highlights

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is a chemical anomaly, with a rare methanol to hydrogen cyanide ratio being observed by a group of astronomers. It was observed for nearly three months by ALMA in Chile, during which time they noted that it was different from most comets.

Scientists have discovered a strange chemical signature in 3I/ATLAS, different from anything ever seen in another comet. Using the Atacama Compact Array of the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile, a group of astrophysicists spotted methanol (CH3OH) and later hydrogen cyanide (HCN) being released from the interstellar comet. The observations were made from late August through October 2025. While both elements are commonly found in the frigid conditions of space, what stands out here is the ratio of methanol to HCN. The researchers note in their study that hydrogen cyanide appeared to be coming directly from the comet’s nucleus. This is typical of outgassing seen in comets. But methanol was spread towards a greater area, and was not just coming from the nucleus, but was also seemingly being produced farther out in the comet’s coma.

Methanol was also increasing as 3I/ATLAS moved closer to the Sun. From about 2.6 to 1.7 AU from the Sun, the chemical shot up rapidly. "The molecules showed outgassing patterns distinct from one another, with HCN production being depleted in the sunward hemisphere of the coma, whereas CH3OH was enhanced in that direction," they wrote in the study available on the arXiv server.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

3I/ATLAS chemical makeup is an anomaly

When measured at radio wavelengths, the methanol to hydrogen cyanide ratio was extremely high, the biggest seen in any comet to date. The authors wrote that this is much higher than what is commonly seen in the solar system comets. The only other comet that has had a higher ratio of these two chemicals was C/2016 R2 (PanSTARRS). It is also classified as an anolamlous comet because of being rich in carbon monoxide (CO) but having less hydrogen cyanide, which caused its coma to turn blue.

The study suggests that methanol is likely not just being released from the nucleus of 3I/ATLAS, but is possibly being made in the coma itself, something not seen in regular comets. Besides, the presence of more methanol as compared to HCN makes 3I/ATLAS chemically unusual, an anomaly.

Trending Stories

Related Stories

About the Author

Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

Share on twitter

Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a versatile writer and editor who has more than 16 years of experience in the field. She has covered various verticals, from news to entertainment, lifestyle, spor...Read More

Trending Topics