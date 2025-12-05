/3I/ATLAS tracker: Hubble observes interstellar comet again, captures 40,000 km glowing halo around coma

The Hubble Telescope has captured a new photo of 3I/ATLAS, the third interstellar visitor to our solar system. The photo shows a teardrop-shaped glowing halo that extends towards the Sun. The space observatory observed the comet from a distance of 286 million kilometres on November 30, a month after it made its closest approach to the Sun. Harvard scientist Avi Loeb pointed out that this anti-tail was also visible way back in July, days after 3I/ATLAS was discovered. "The new radius of the glow is about 40,000 kilometres, and its anti-tail extension goes out to about 60,000 kilometres," he wrote. Loeb has a theory about this sunward glow that 3I/ATLAS is exhibiting.

According to him, a large number of macroscopic non-volatile objects form this teardrop of the coma. He says this happened because of non-gravitational acceleration away from the Sun. Loeb says that on the exact same day he had predicted that this swarm of objects would be about 60,000 kilometres from the Sun, and this is exactly what the new Hubble image shows.

Loeb, Jupiter and mini probes

Loeb had earlier also claimed that 3I/ATLAS could release a bunch of tiny objects near Jupiter. It is expected to fly very close to the planet's Hill area, which he says would be the perfect time to let out these objects, which will then get caught in the gas giant's gravity. Loeb is of the view that 3I/ATLAS could be more than just a comet. Initially, he even claimed that it could be a "mothership" with aliens coming to probe the solar system.

Earlier, the European Space Agency also released a photo of 3I/ATLAS that was taken by the Juice probe while flying towards Jupiter. Juice has only sent partial data, but the image shows that the comet was extremely active after its rendezvous with the Sun.

Age, speed, arrival near Earth

3I/ATLAS is only the third visitor from outer space. Its hyperbolic trajectory was what gave away the fact that it is travelling from outside the solar system. It was moving at a mind-blowing speed of 60km/sec, which later changed as it passed by Mars and then reached perihelion. It is estimated to be between 7-14 billion years old. It is set to reach its closest point to Earth on December 19, 2025. It is visible in the skies, and stargazing enthusiasts can spot it using binoculars or telescopes.