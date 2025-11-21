/Have mini-objects departed from 3I/ATLAS? Loeb claims they would have already travelled a million kilometres

Harvard scientist Avi Loeb believes that 3I/ATLAS might have released tiny objects that he had talked about weeks ago. Citing a new photo of the interstellar comet, where "two narrow jets directed opposite to each other and oriented vertically from the 3I/ATLAS-Sun axis" are visible, he claimed that this could signal that tiny spacecraft have left its host. Weeks ago, Loeb had stated that this visitor from outer space could be an "alien mothership" that might eject probes to study the planets and other bodies in the solar system. "A fleet of smaller objects could also appear as a result of a technological mothership which releases min-probes to study multiple targets simultaneously," he wrote in the past. He added in a later post that these probes might have the ability to "self-replicate." Loeb claimed that this would most likely happen at perihelion, when the comet might disintegrate. His latest claim is based on a photo taken by M. Jäger, G. Rhemann, and E. Prosperi on November 20.

3I/ATLAS jets appear odd

He says that the sideways lines visible in the photo "extend out to a distance of about a million kilometres from 3I/ATLAS." Loeb is puzzled at seeing these lines, saying they demand an explanation unless they were formed by an "Earth-based communication satellite which coincidentally intersected 3I/ATLAS." He says that the object was earlier reported to rotate with a 16.16-hour period, which should have introduced gaps or wiggles in the jets. But these features are not visible in the new image. Second, he asks, "Why are the two sideways jets oriented vertically to the tail and anti-tail?" Loeb offers a possible explanation for this, saying that these jets are "lines highlighting the trail of gas or dust associated with the linear path of small mini-objects that departed from 3I/ATLAS."

Technological mothership released small probes?

"The mini-objects could either be pieces of ice that broke apart from the surface of a natural comet nucleus or small probes that were released from a technological mothership," he said. Going back to his earlier statement that the mini probes could be released at perihelion, he says, considering this happened, they must have travelled a distance of a million kilometres in 22 days. Better clarity on this can be obtained in the upcoming observations and as 3I/ATLAS approaches Earth, he said. “The fundamental question to address in the coming weeks is whether these smaller objects are real and not an artefact of a satellite streak, and if real, are they natural or technological in origin?” Loeb wrote.

Basic facts about 3I/ATLAS



It was discovered on July 1 by the ATLAS telescope in Chile. It was observed to be moving at about a speed of 60 km/second. Its hyperbolic path was the first clue that it was not bound to the Sun’s gravity and originated outside the solar system. Its trajectory brought it close to Mars, and it will soon be near Earth, after which its path will take it towards Jupiter. It will reach its closest point to Earth on December 19, 2025. The object did not have a tail for a long time, but after it reached perihelion on October 29-30, a tail was captured in several images. It also changed colour and brightened after its encounter with the Sun.