/Indian scientists observe 3I/ATLAS: Behaving like a 'typical' solar system comet

Scientists in India have now observed 3I/ATLAS, capturing images of the interstellar comet from Mount Abu. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared details of the observation on its official website made between November 12-15, 2025. It stated that scientists from the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) saw the comet, which is now leaving the inner solar system. "Observations were carried out in imaging and spectroscopic (analysis of the constituent wavelengths of the light emitted) modes with PRL’s 1.2m telescope," it wrote. It shared a false colour representation of 3I/ATLAS showing a "near-circular coma", the part of a comet that consists of dust and gas and is formed following sublimation as it comes closer to the Sun. Observations were made by the 1.2 metre telescope located at an altitude of 1680 m near Gurushikhar. The ground-based observatory is used to look for exoplanets, high-energy phenomena, and solar system studies.

The photo doesn't show a clear tail; however, a slight elongation is visible. It wrote, "In the present observing geometry, the dust tail, if present, would be pointing away from the Sun behind the comet as seen from the Earth." It added that the ion tail will be visible in "deep wide field multiband images".

The scientists made further observations of specific features of 3I/ATLAS, such as a spectrum of the light before the start of morning twilight and the rate of release of gas from the nucleus into the coma, also known as the "production rate." The researchers added that the data were consistent with certain other solar system comets. "The production rate ratios seem to place this comet in the class of ‘typical comets’ of the solar system," they wrote. “Further observations will be continued as the comet gradually comes into the darker part of the night.”

NASA releases observations of 3I/ATLAS