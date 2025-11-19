/Headless comet? 'Other Atlas' could soon be all tail, no head as it zooms towards Earth

Comet C/2025 K1 ATLAS, dubbed the "other Atlas", is still breaking apart, with the latest images showing that it has possibly split into four pieces. Observations from the Virtual Telescope Project show that the golden comet is bearing the wrath of the radiation from the Sun, and pretty soon, a tail might be all that's left of it. The project shared the latest "sigma-clipping combination of 7, 60-second unfiltered exposures" on November 18. It tracked the main fragments of the nucleus that were observed and tracked a few days ago, "with hints of a possible fourth piece." Several other observations also captured the comet with a broken nucleus. The Astronomers Telegram reported on November 10 that K1/ATLAS had two bright outbursts between October 31 and November 4. The Hubble Space Telescope later captured four glowing fragments within the coma. These pieces were likely formed when the comet exploded, which is when it also became extremely bright.

If it continues to undergo such disintegration, K1/ATLAS might lose its nucleus completely, turning into a headless comet with only a tail. We have had such doomed comets before as well, with C/2024 G3 (ATLAS) being the most recent one.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

How to see ‘Other Atlas’ comet K1/ATLAS

The comet is quite bright and is a 10th-magnitude object in the morning sky. To locate it, look towards Ursa Major at around 2 am. By November 20, it is expected to remain visible throughout the night.

When will the ‘Other Atlas’ come near Earth?