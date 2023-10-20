22-year-old poses as mannequin to steal at jewellery store, arrested

A 22-year-old man in Poland’s Warsaw was arrested for posing as a mannequin and executing a “well-planned” heist at a jewellery store.

According to the police, the accused, who has not been named, zeroed in on the jewellery store after “hunting” various departments after the mall was closed.

In the photo released by the police, the man can be seen standing still and holding a bag in the window of a store.

Notably, neither the store employees nor the shoppers were able to notice him as he appeared to bend in well with other mannequins.

“With a bag in his hand, he stood still in front of a shop window, pretending to be a display mannequin. When he felt safe, he went hunting and robbed the island of jewellery,'' police in the central Warsaw district of Srodmiescie said in a statement.

'Luck finally ran out'

The cops said that the man stood still for hours until "he felt it was safe" to move.

He walked through various departments after closing time before targeting the jewellery store, the police said.

However, his luck finally ran out after an alert security staff spotted him.

Notably, the man is also involved in other shoplifting incidents.

In one of the cases, he allegedly went to a shopping centre bar after closing time and “ate his fill”, then entered a designer clothes shop “to exchange his clothes for new ones”. He was later captured on CCTV sliding under a tiny gap in the shop shutters.

In another incident, he is alleged to have waited until closing time to take money from several cash registers and to have attempted to steal items.

The man has been remanded in custody for three months. He is most likely to face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.