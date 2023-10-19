Iran’s Mahsa Amini awarded with EU’s top human rights prize

The 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked nationwide anti-regime protests in Iran has been posthumously awarded with European Union’s top human rights prize.

Amini had died in police custody after she was detained for violating the headscarf rule, which is religiously enforced in Iran.

Both Amini, and the "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement, which spawned after her death, were honoured with the Sakharov Prize.

The annual Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought recognises human rights activists and dissidents.

'Amini's death was a turning point'

"The brutal murder of 22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amini marked a turning point. It has triggered a women-led movement that is making history," European Parliament speaker Roberta Metsola said, using Mahsa Amini's Kurdish first name as she announced the award.

She said that the movement's three-word slogan was "a rallying cry for all those standing up for equality, for dignity, and for freedom in Iran".

"The world has heard the chants of 'Women, Life, Liberty'. Three words that have become a rallying cry for all those standing up for equality, for dignity and for freedom in Iran," Roberta Metsola said.

"We stand with those who, even from prison, continue to keep Women, Life and Freedom alive."

Amini and the Iranian "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement join the distinguished list of previous winners that includes Pakistani campaigner Malala Yousafzai and South Africa's Nelson Mandela.

Amini died on Sept 16

The award comes with a $53,000 endowment, which will be presented in a European Parliament ceremony in December.

Last year, the Sakharov Prize, which is given annually in memory of Soviet scientist and dissident Andrei Sakharov, was awarded to the Ukrainian people for "protecting democracy, freedom and rule of law", following Russia's invasion of their country.

Amini died on September 16, 2022, while being captive by Iran's morality police.

Her family and supporters claimed that she was killed, but the Iranian authorities deny this saying that she died in custody from a previously undisclosed medical condition.

This week, Mahsa Amini's lawyer Saleh Nikbakht was jailed for one year for "propaganda" after he spoke to media about her case.