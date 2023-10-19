US urges 'worldwide caution' for Americans overseas, warns of potential 'terrorist attacks'

While flagging a "potential for terrorist attacks," the United States has urged for a "worldwide caution" for its citizens overseas, an official statement read. In a post on X, the US said, "Worldwide Caution: Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against US citizens and interests, the Department of State."

The Israel-Hamas war is in its second week of chaos with casualties reported from both sides. This development comes after the heads of the FBI, along with British spy agency MI5, showed concerns that the ongoing war could lead to an increasing risk of domestic terrorist attacks. They cited potential dangers posed to Jewish communities, organisations, and other groups within the United Kingdom and the United States.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said, “We cannot and do not discount the possibility that Hamas or other foreign terrorist organisations could exploit the conflict to call on their supporters to conduct attacks on our own soil”.

Protests have erupted worldwide in the wake of Hamas' attack on Israel. US Capitol police apprehended many protestors who joined in stage demonstrations at the building. A sea of protestors, primarily Jewish, gathered at the Capitol urging the Biden administration to seek a ceasefire in Gaza.

A number of bomb threats have also been reported since the war broke out between Israel and Hamas. As many as 13 hostages held in Gaza by Hamas are believed to be Americans.

A twenty-year-old Mohammed Moguchkov killed a school teacher in France last Friday (Oct 13). As per reports citing a sources, he was acting for the Islamic State (IS). The source reportedly said that Moguchkov also made a "very marginal" reference to the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel in the video prior to stabbing 57-year-old Dominique Bernard of the Lycee Gambetta High School in Arras.

