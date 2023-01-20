15 police officers raid a gym after Apple Watch creates confusion over trainer's '1-1-2' shouts

In the past, we have seen many incidents where the smart fitness watches of Apple have saved the lives of people but in a new incident in Australia, a trainer's Apple watch led to a chain of events resulting in a police presence outside his gym. The trainer at a Muay Thai gym in Australia accidentally made an emergency call via Siri.

The 34-year-old Muay Thai and boxing trainer, Jamie Alleyne accidentally activated Siri on his Apple Watch Series 7, calling emergency services while he was training a client. Unlike other instances where Apple Watch's features like fall detection and Emergency SOS have automatically called for help, it was Siri that heard Alleyne shouting the combinations of numbers '1-1-2; and 'good shot' in the middle of his training sessions.

Also Read | Eating cake in office as dangerous as smoking? UK food regulator calls for ban on cakes in offices

Like in the US, 911 is dialled in case of an emergency, likewise in Australia,112 is the number one dial in case of an emergency. And if this number is coupled with 'good shot' or 'nice shot', the emergency services are prompted automatically, thinking that it is a call for help or perhaps, a case of suicide.

Moments after, nearly a dozen of police officers arrived at the scene expecting some kind of emergency but they found Jamie's show was perfectly fine but a bit confused by their attendance.

Jamie saw a police officer entering the gym while he was training his first client of the day. "I heard someone come in and I looked around and noticed it was a police officer. I said, ‘Hey there mate, can I help you?'" Jamie told the incident to an Australian news agency.

He added, "And then next minute about 15 officers including undercovers showed up, with several ambulances parked out the front."

"All of them came in and I was like, ‘What is going on?’ One of them asked who Jamie Avery or something was and I said, 'I am Jamie Alleyne.' "

Jamie was informed that he made an emergency call despite the fact that he did not have his phone with him. This seemed impossible to him, but when he checked his dialled numbers, he discovered a call to 112 and a voicemail from NSW Ambulance stating that crews and officers had been dispatched.

Jamie was holding pads for his client, and the pressure of the button against his wrist must have activated Siri, causing an emergency call to be placed. He removed his watch because it was uncomfortable, and Siri kept appearing while he was yelling combinations '1-1-2' to his client and saying 'good shot.' This is when Jamie and the officers realised this could be the source of the emergency call.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE