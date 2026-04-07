/'What If I Get Caught?' Epstein Files reveal a sinister plot to escape law through surgery and other ways

Jeffrey Epstein discussed plans to evade the law with a billionaire psychiatrist and discussed changing his appearance through either wearing disguises or getting plastic surgery. Emails exchanged between the late paedophile and Gramercy Park psychiatrist Dr Henry Jarecki show that they had a long list of items they would need to escape punishment. Titled "What If I Get Caught" and dated May 1, 2009, it was sent by Jarecki's assistant because he wanted to write a book on the topic, the Department of Justice files show. “Dr. Jarecki asked me to send you the following notes, along with the statement, ‘I’m thinking of writing a new book, and I need a co-author,'” the email reads. Notably, this is from around the time Epstein was due to finish his sentence for soliciting prostitution from a minor. There is a list of things to keep in mind in case one needs to run away. It includes not using credit cards and preparing a financial backup for life on the run. The more stark ways to evade law enforcement are what have drawn attention. The email has a section labelled “post-trouble” which lists “disguises,” “plastic surgeon,” and “documents generation: birth certificate, driver’s license" as ways to be safe.

The document also talks about how to deal with prosecution witnesses and gather information about their "veracity and character" through "private detectives and internet." It also talks about the importance of having multiple passports and having a stash of ready cash. "How much is enough?" the email states. Epstein has the playbook down to the T even before he got these suggestions from Jarecki. According to the FBI, Epstein used a fake Austrian passport between 1982 and 1983 to travel to the United Kingdom, France and Saudi Arabia. It carries his photo and the name "Marius Robert Fortelni". It was found in a locker at his Upper East Side mansion in 2019 along with "piles of cash" and "dozens of diamonds."

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The email also mentions countries like Germany, Israel and Brazil. In the last section titled "flight" it states the extradition laws in these countries, and it appears that Epstein likely thought about escaping to one of them. He had already caught the eye of the law at this time and could have possibly looked at ways to escape future punishment. Jarecki, who is now 92, released one book in 2021, a memoir titled “An Alchemist’s Way: How To Make Luck Look Like Skill.” DOJ files show that despite the age difference, the two were very close and Jarecki flew on Epstein's private jet dubbed the Lolita Express. After being released in 2009, Epstein emailed Jarecki "home and free." He responded, "I hope you do not come to your senses. And when’s the party?"

Epstein referred a girl to Jarecki

“You drive away these girls,” Epstein wrote him. “They start out open to a love relation, and then, you torture and mistreat each.” One of Epstein's victims accused JArecki of raping her after the financier gave her a referral and called him the “best doctor in New York City,” according to a 2024 complaint filed in Manhattan Federal Court. Jarecki maintained that the relationship was "consensual, non-secretive and mutually respectful." A spokesperson for Jarecki’s business office told The New York Post that the email was meant to be humorous “advice”. But now that the seriousness of his crimes is out, "the humorous tone of the email written 17 years ago was completely inappropriate." The spokesperson added that Jarecki is suffering from advanced dementia.