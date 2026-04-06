/'Remember friends, the world is one': Mohammed Rafi song goes viral amid Iran war, global strife and suffering

A song in English by Mohammed Rafi has gone viral recently, with visuals from contemporary crises and wars added in social media posts featuring the lyrics with the clear message that the world is one although we hail from different lands. The song, recorded five decades ago, is as much prophetic as it is poetic. A couple of years ago, a social media user had added visuals to the song, mostly picked from the images of the contemporary world of wars, violence, poverty and immigration crises. It is being reshared widely now, in the context of the Iran-US-Israel war, global economic turmoil and a general air of hatred over humanity. Scroll down for the video.

The World is One: The Mohammed Rafi song

“Although We Hail from Different Lands", set in the tunes of "Baharo Phool Barsao", Rafis' iconic song from the Hindi film Suraj, is one of the two English songs recorded by the legendary Bollywood plaback singer. The other English song from Rafi is “The She I Love,” similar in composition to “Hum Kaale Hain Toh Kya Hua” from the Hindi movie Gumnaam. Harindranath Chattopadhyay wrote the lyrics for both songs. These songs were not part of any movie. Saregama, which released the song “Although We Hail from Different Lands" around 1970, posetd it again in 2020 on its YouTube channel.

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‘Although we hail from different lands’ has a message for today's world

It is quite stunning to see that the lyrics of the song make it look like it was written for 2026.

Here are some lines:

Although we hail from different lands

We share one earth and sky and sun

Remember Friends the World is One



We want all enmity to cease

For we want peace We all want peace

We want no hate we want no strife

Since we were born for love and life

Come let us chant while joining hands

We shall not rest till wars are done

Remember Friends the World is One



We have met here to dream and build

We want our dreams to be fulfilled

We have come here to dream and plan

A world of joy and hope for man

A world his dignity demands

A world that we shall see begun

Remember Friends the World is One

World is One: A message far more important today than ever

Social media posts that reshared the song were unanimous that we need the world to be united now than ever. “Listen to Rafi Sahab's English song, it is needed in today's situation,” wrote one user.

The World is One is also the tagline and motto of WION.

Watch the video here: