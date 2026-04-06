US-Israel-Iran war Highlights: As the tensions continue to flare in West Asia, US President Donald Trump has once again extended the deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz for Iran. Since the war began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran that killed Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and several other top Iranian officials, Trump has issued several threats and ultimatums to Tehran. In his latest warning, the US president on Sunday (Apr 5) has threatened to strike Iran’s infrastructure, extending his prior 48-hour deadline till Tuesday, 8 pm Eastern time.
In response to Trump’s recent threat, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy on Monday (Apr 6) said that it is preparing for a “new Persian Gulf order.” It added that “the Strait of Hormuz will never return to its former state, especially for the US and Israel.”
The latest exchange of threats comes after the US forces on Saturday (Apr 4) rescued a missing US pilot, who was stranded in Iran after his F-15E was shot down by Tehran inside the Iranian territory. Trump confirmed that the airman was “SAFE and SOUND” after he was recovered from Iran following “the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History.” The F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet was shot down over southern Iran on Friday (Apr 3), the first such incident since the start of the war. While the first pilot was rescued by the US forces earlier, the second had remained missing behind the enemy lines as American and Iranian forces raced to locate him. Reports suggested that the second crew member from the downed F-15E has been recovered after a “heavy firefight”.
Meanwhile, Iran has released footage and images of what it claimed to be the wreckage of several US aircraft downed during the American military operation. Tehran’s military has said that two C-130 military transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters were destroyed during the US operation in Isfahan. The US has not yet given any confirmation or statement regarding this. Although reports suggested that two US planes that were disabled during the operation were blown up by American troops to prevent them from falling into Iranian hands.
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Trump says Iranians 'willing to suffer' for freedom.
President Trump said the rescue mission for the second Air Force officer involved 155 aircraft.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards vowed on Monday to avenge the death of their intelligence chief, Major General Majid Khademi, killed earlier in the day in an Israeli strike.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accused Israel of undermining all efforts to halt the war, but said Ankara would continue to pursue any opportunity, however small, to advance a ceasefire.
Speaking at the annual Easter Egg Roll event on Monday (April 6), Trump said 'The war is for one thing, Iran can't have nuclear weapons.
He spoke on a variety of issues including the profanity he used for the Iranian regime. When asked about it he said, “used strong language in Truth social post to make my point.”
Speaking on the ceasefire deal he said, “They have to do certain things. People we are negotiating with now are much more reasonable.”
He also spoke his though about Iranian oil. “If I had my choice I'd keep the oil but I want to keep the people of my country happy,” said Trump.
"If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be carried out in a much more forceful and extensive manner," says spokesman for Iran's central military command Ebrahim Zolfaghari.
Iran will continue the war with the United States and Israel for as long as its political leaders deem necessary, the army spokesman said Monday.
“The Air Force, under the intelligence guidance of Military Intelligence and the Intelligence Directorate, completed overnight a broad airstrike campaign targeting the Iranian Air Force and the Revolutionary Guards Air Force at airfields in Tehran
“Dozens of Air Force fighter jets struck a variety of aircraft, including planes and helicopters,” claimed IDF.
"This is one of many ideas, and POTUS (Trump) has not signed off on it. Operation Epic Fury continues," a White House official told AFP, adding that the president will speak more on the conflict at a press conference scheduled today.
"Yesterday, the Israeli Air Force... conducted a strike in Tehran and eliminated Asghar Bagheri, Commander of the Quds Force's Special Operations Unit (840) since 2019," a military statement said.
Situation 'under control', damage being assessed after Iran petrochemical site hit: media
IAEA Director General says regardless of the nature of the intended targets, such attacks (Bushehr nuclear power plant) pose a very real danger to nuclear safety and must stop.
The UAE Air Defenses engaged 12 ballistic missiles, 2 cruise missiles, and 19 drones, according to the Ministry of Defense.
The Kremlin said on Monday (April 6) that explosives found near a gas pipeline in Serbia which carries Russian gas to Hungary were potentially very dangerous. It urged Budapest and Belgrade to minimize the threat.
Israel defence minister says struck Iran's largest petrochemical facility. Several explosions heard.
South Korea will send five Korean-flagged ships to the Saudi Arabian Red Sea port of Yanbu to help establish alternative oil supply routes to avoid the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, a ruling MP said Monday.
Oil prices have surged amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, raising growth and inflation risks for South Korea, which relies on Middle Eastern crude for around 70 percent of its imports.
Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz -- a critical route for global crude oil and gas -- in retaliation for US-Israeli strikes.
The situation has prompted Seoul to prepare emergency measures, including a fuel price cap -- the first such step since 1997.
"Korean-flagged vessels need to be dispatched to alternative routes" to secure crude supplies using export routes that bypass the Strait of Hormuz, lawmaker Ahn Do-geol told reporters after a meeting with relevant agencies, including the energy ministry.
"We are pushing to deploy five South Korean-flagged vessels to Yanbu port in Saudi Arabia, in the Red Sea region," he said, without giving details.
He said special envoys would also be sent to Saudi Arabia, Oman and Algeria to help secure additional crude supplies.
Like other Asian economies, South Korea relies heavily on energy imports, including through the Strait of Hormuz, whose effective closure has driven up energy prices and rattled the global economy.
The situation has prompted the government to propose a $17.2 billion supplementary budget to cushion the economic impact, with President Lee Jae Myung warning that the economy is effectively on a "wartime footing".
The country's energy ministry recently issued guidelines urging the public to conserve energy, including by taking shorter showers and charging mobile phones during daytime hours.
Gas supply was restored on Monday after being cut in parts of Tehran following an attack on gas infrastructure at a university in the city, state television reported. The strike, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, hit a gas pressure reduction station and metering facilities at Sharif University of Technology, causing a leak. "The attack did not result in a fire, and in less than half an hour, the gas leak was completely fixed," state broadcaster IRIB said.
It said the problem had been "resolved" and gas supply had resumed for residents in affected parts of Tehran.
The attack also hit the university's data centre, which houses an artificial intelligence facility, according to the Fars news agency.
Iranian media carried footage showing extensive damage at the site, with twisted metal, debris and damaged structures across the area.
Israeli rescue services said Monday that the bodies of all four missing people had been recovered from the rubble of a residential building in the northern city of Haifa after it was struck by an Iranian missile the previous day. "In summary, all four missing persons have been located... All were found without signs of life, and MDA paramedics declared them deceased," Israel's emergency service, Magen David Adom, said in a statement.
Earlier on Monday, Israeli firefighters reported locating the bodies of two of the four missing individuals.
A third Turkish-owned ship has crossed the war-torn Strait of Hormuz, Turkey's Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on Monday. Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key global waterway, since the US-Israeli strikes on Iran started on February 28 set off the Middle East conflict and sent global oil and gas prices soaring. "The Turkish-owned vessel 'Ocean Thunder' which was en route carrying crude oil loaded from Iraq to Malaysia, safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz last night," Uraloglu said on X.
According to the global ship tracking intelligence Marine Traffic, it was coming from the port of Basra in Iraq.
This is the third vessel that safely departed the strait after two made an exit at the weekend.
"With this passage, the number of Turkish-owned vessels in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz has decreased to 12, and the number of vessels requesting exit has decreased to eight," the minister said.
He added efforts were under way to ensure the safe transfer of the eight ships that wish to depart from the region and the 156 personnel serving on these vessels.
An Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs on Monday as Israel's army said it was targeting Hezbollah, with the raid sending a large plume of smoke billowing across the skyline. The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported the strike on the Hezbollah stronghold, which has been largely emptied of residents following repeated Israeli attacks and evacuation warnings.
Israel has launched strikes across Lebanon and a ground invasion in the south since March 2, when militant group Hezbollah entered the Middle East war on the side of its backer Iran.
Israel's army said it was "striking Hezbollah terror targets in Beirut" on Monday.
Shortly before the warning, an AFP journalist in the southern suburbs saw just a few shops open, including a bakery, a pharmacy and a barbershop, as well as a gas station belonging to the Al-Amana fuel company destroyed in a previous raid.
A strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs on Monday, after Israel's army issued an evacuation warning for the area, the latest raid since war erupted between Israel and Hezbollah last month.
AFPTV live footage showed smoke billowing from the area, a Hezbollah stronghold that has been pummelled and largely emptied of residents following repeated Israeli strikes and evacuation warnings.
An Iranian attack on a residential area in northern Kuwait injured six people on Monday, the Gulf country's health ministry said. It followed a post on X by Kuwait's army earlier in the day saying the nation's air defences were working to intercept incoming missiles and drones.
"Falling projectiles and debris in a residential area in the north of the country after an Iranian aggression," the ministry said. "The total number of injuries rose to six, with varying degrees of wounds."
Overnight from Sunday to Monday, Kuwait had also said it was responding to similar attacks.
Gulf nations, including Kuwait, have borne the brunt of Iran's retaliatory strikes since the US and Israel launched attacks in late February that ignited a regional war.
Iran accuses its neighbours of allowing US forces to carry out attacks from their territory, but Gulf states have repeatedly denied those claims.
Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers have exited the Persian Gulf, according to LSEG & Kpler ship-tracking data. A third vessel remains west of the Strait of Hormuz, according to Mehr news agency
Oil prices pared gains Monday after a spike following fresh threats in the war in the Middle East, while Tokyo and Seoul shares closed higher. Many markets in Asia and Europe were closed for holidays on Easter Monday, which coincides with China's Qingming Festival.
Crude oil contracts had surged at the week's market opening after US President Donald Trump made an expletive-laced threat to destroy Iran's civilian infrastructure, demanding Tehran bow to his demands for a deal to reopen the Gulf to shipping.
But they fluctuated during the day, and by late afternoon US benchmark West Texas Intermediate had lost 0.7 percent at $110.75 a barrel, while North Sea Brent was up 0.2 percent to $109.20.
Analysts said a report by Axios that said the United States and Iran were discussing terms with regional mediators for a potential 45-day ceasefire had calmed sentiment among investors.
Iran has claimed responsibility for targeting US forces stationed on Bubiyan Island, according to a statement by a spokesperson of its Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters. Spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaqari said the attack involved drones aimed at satellite systems and munitions. He added that US troops had moved to the island from Arifjan camp after the base came under repeated strikes.
Since the conflict began, eight hospitals in Tehran have been evacuated following US–Israeli airstrikes, according to the country’s health ministry. The ministry added that the attacks have also damaged 54 emergency centres, 46 medical units, 216 health facilities, and 41 ambulances.
US-Israeli strikes killed the intelligence chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Monday (April 6, 2026), the Guards said. "Major General Majid Khademi, the powerful and educated head of the Intelligence Organisation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was martyred in the criminal terrorist attack by the American-Zionist enemy... at dawn today," said the Guards in a post on their Telegram channel.
Iran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz in return for a temporary ceasefire, a senior official said, expressing doubts about Washington’s willingness to commit to a lasting truce. The official also confirmed that Tehran has received a ceasefire proposal from Pakistan and is currently assessing it, while making clear that it will not be rushed or pressured into setting timelines for a decision, according to Reuters.
Three people have been killed after Israel launched an attack on Sunday (April 5) targeting an apartment building in a town east of Beirut, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said. “Israeli enemy airstrike on the hills of Ain Saadeh kills three civilians, including two women, and injures three others,” the Ministry said in a statement.-
Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi on Monday (Apr 6) said that US President Donald Trump’s threats to strike the country’s infrastructure could amount to war crimes. This comes after Trump posted a profanity-laden warning to Iran, threatening to target its power plants and bridges. He has also extended his prior 48-hour deadline till Tuesday, 8 pm Eastern time.
Sharif University of Technology was hit during overnight airstrikes in Tehran, with Iranian media reporting significant damage to buildings on the campus in western Tehran amid heavy bombardment of the capital. The strikes, part of escalating US‑Israeli attacks, also caused gas outages in nearby neighbourhoods as explosions rocked multiple areas of the city.
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said that US President Donald Trump's threats to strike power plants and bridges in Iran could amount to war crimes. "The American president, as the highest official of his country, has publicly threatened to commit war crimes," Gharibabadi said in a post on X, citing provisions of international law that could be breached. "The threat to attack power plants and bridges (civilian infrastructure) is a war crime under Article 8(2)(b) of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court," he added.
Iran executed a man named Ali Fahim convicted over an attempt to storm a military facility and access an armoury during unrest in January, state media said on Monday, after the Supreme Court upheld his sentence. Iran has already executed three others linked to the incident, including Amirhossein Hatami earlier last week, and Mohammadamin Biglari and Shahin Vahedparast on Sunday. Another man linked to the same case is believed to face execution in the coming days, according to rights group Amnesty International.
Israel's military warned the public Monday morning of another missile barrage coming from Iran, the third-such alert of the day.
Two bodies have been recovered from the site of an Iranian strike earlier overnight into Sunday on a six-story residential building in the Israeli city of Haifa, Israeli media Haaretz reported
Israeli-US strikes overnight killed at least six children and multiple civilians, including 13 in Baharestan and four in eastern Tehran, with rescue operations still ongoing.
A Ghanaian national in Abu Dhabi has sustained “moderate injuries” from falling shrapnel, according to the city’s media office.
Axios says Pakistani, Egyptian and Turkish mediators are making a last-ditch effort for a 45-day ceasefire between the US, Israel and Iran.
The Saudi Ministry of Defence says the drones have been intercepted in recent hours, without elaborating.
Authorities in Fujairah responded after a drone launched from Iran targeted a building linked to telecommunications company Du, according to the state-run WAM news agency. No injuries were reported.
Israeli media said the attack had set off alarms across southern Israel, including in Beersheba, moments earlier, and ended with a successful interception. No casualties were reported, Channel 12 said.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Apr 5) said that the United States was initially sceptical about a message from the stranded F-15E weapons system officer, who was rescued from Iran after his aircraft went down in Iranian territory. This comes after Trump announced that the airman was “SAFE and SOUND” after he was recovered from Iran following “the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History.” The F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet was shot down over southern Iran on Friday (Apr 3), the first such incident since the start of the war. While the first pilot was rescued by the US forces earlier, the second had remained missing behind the enemy lines as American and Iranian forces raced to locate him. Reportedly, the second crew member from the downed F-15E has been recovered after a “heavy firefight”.
Rescue forces are responding to reports of impacts in the Haifa area following Iran’s latest ballistic missile attack.
The missile is assessed by the IDF to have carried a cluster bomb warhead.
There are no immediate reports of injuries.
Israel's army said Monday it had completed a wave of strikes against "regime targets" in Tehran.
"A short while ago the IDF completed a wave of strikes on Iranian terror regime targets in Tehran," the Israeli military posted on Telegram.
It came after Iranian media reported attacks on residential areas in Tehran early Monday.
Gas outages hit parts of Tehran after a strike on a university, Iran's state broadcaster reported on Monday.
The attack "hit the Sharif University gas station and we are facing a temporary gas outage in the Sharif neighborhood," state broadcaster IRIB quoted the head of Tehran's District 9 neighbourhood as saying.
Iran's central military command warned on Monday of "much more devastating" retaliation if its adversaries hit civilian targets.
"If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread," a spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement posted by state broadcaster IRIB on Telegram.
The warning came after US President Donald Trump threatened to destroy Iran's civilian infrastructure, demanding Tehran bow to his demands for a deal to reopen the Gulf to shipping.
The United Arab Emirates said Monday its air defences were responding to a missile and drone attack.
Air defence systems "are actively engaging with missiles and UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) threats," the defence ministry (MOD) posted on X.
"MOD asserts that the sounds heard across the country are the result of ongoing engaging operations of missiles and UAVs."
An Israeli strike on Sunday targeting an apartment building in a town east of Beirut killed three people, Lebanon's health ministry said.
"Israeli enemy airstrike on the hills of Ain Saadeh kills three civilians, including two women, and injures three others," the ministry said in a statement.
Kuwait's army said Monday its air defences were working to intercept missiles and drones fired towards the Gulf nation's territory.
"Kuwaiti Air Defenses are currently responding to hostile missile and drone threats," the army posted on X.
The country previously said it was responding to similar attacks overnight from Sunday to Monday.