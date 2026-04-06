/Iran’s deputy FM accuses Trump of threatening ‘war crimes’ after profane post

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi on Monday (Apr 6) said that US President Donald Trump’s threats to strike the country’s infrastructure could amount to war crimes. This comes after Trump posted a profanity-laden warning to Iran, threatening to target its power plants and bridges. He has also extended his prior 48-hour deadline till Tuesday, 8 pm Eastern time.

In a post on X, Gharibabadi wrote, “The American president, as the highest official of his country, has publicly threatened to commit war crimes.”

He also cited provisions of international law that could be breached if the US strikes the country’s civilian infrastructure. “The threat to attack power plants and bridges (civilian infrastructure) is a war crime under Article 8(2)(b) of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court,” he said.

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Iran vows ‘much more devastating’ retaliation

Earlier in the day, Iran’s central military command warned of “much more devastating” retaliation if its enemies hit civilian targets. “If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread,” a spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB on Telegram.

What did Trump threaten?

In his recent threat, Trump warned Iran of striking its power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n’ Strait, you crazy b*****ds, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” Trump wrote on Trump Social.

However, shortly after the post was made, the US president received huge backlash over his profane language, which is unusual for a head of state. He was also slammed for saying ‘Praise be to Allah’ on the Christian holiday of Easter Sunday.

Extending his prior deadline, Trump made a short post, “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!”