/Mojtaba Khamenei appears at Iran war command centre with Israel’s Dimona nuclear site map? FACT-CHECKING viral claims

US has maintained that Mojtaba Khamenei is injured and wounded badly in Israeli-US joint striked that killed his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Trump has cast his doubts about his existence quiestion if anyone has seen him. He said that Mojtaba might be dead, and if not, he's badly injured. no where to be seen. More than three weeks have passed since his appointment as the supreme leader, but Khamenei has still not been seen in public, thus paving way for rumours surrounding his well being. On Day 21, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB released the first-ever footage of the new Supreme Leader, showing him teaching religious sciences to pupils. But the date of the footage was not specified.

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