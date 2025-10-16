/‘If you can’t handle a reporter’s mic...’: Internet explodes after Polish senator attempts to remove female journo’s mic

The internet went furious after a video of PiS senator Wojciech Skurkiewicz reaching toward the neck area of TVP journalist Justyna Dobrosz-Oracz went viral. The incident occurred on Wednesday (Dec 10) in the corridors of the Polish Sejm. Skurkiewicz did it in an attempt to shut off her microphone during a heated exchange about the war in Ukraine. The video showed Dobrosz-Oracz questioning Skurkiewicz about negotiations to end the war and Poland’s possible role in diplomatic efforts.

As the journalist kept on asking him, Skurkiewicz abruptly moved his hand toward her microphone, positioned near her collar, appearing to push or switch it off. She immediately recoiled and said, “Please do not touch me," prompting a tense verbal confrontation.

The video captured Skurkiewicz attempting to justify the gesture while Dobrosz-Oracz firmly reiterates that physical contact was inappropriate. Krzysztof Brejza, a European MP, took to X and shared a document, confirming that he submitted a request to the Senate Ethics Committee against W Skurkiewicz.

“His aggressive behavior cannot be tolerated. We must respond ruthlessly to politicians from PiS pushing the boundaries of violence. There can be no consent to this," he mentioned.

How did the internet react?

One internet user wrote, “If you can’t handle a reporter’s mic without reaching for her neck, you shouldn’t be anywhere near decisions about war and peace."