/'I spent 0 days dating a Chinese spy': Kash Patel's reply to Eric Swalwell on 'woman’s jacket’ row

FBI Director Kash Patel and Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell got into a verbal fight on the internet after the latter called out Patel over his FBI jacket. This came amid the controversies around Patel, including the claim that he is dating an Israeli spy. The showdown between Patel and Swalwell started over a report that claimed Patel threw tantrums when he went to Utah immediately after Charlie Kirk's assassination.

A recent report claimed that Patel did not have his FBI jacket with him, and he was not ready to get off the plane without his jacket. And in the end, he wore a woman officer's jacket.

"I don’t mind that FBI Director Kash Patel had to wear a women’s (size medium) jacket to cosplay as someone in charge. I just wish he’d focus on stopping the rampant domestic terrorism happening on his watch," Eric Swalwell wrote, reacting to the report.

Patel did not deny the claim. Rather, he took the inside leak on his stride and said he was looking for a 'Youth Large' size and not a woman's jacket. And then he dropped the bomb as he said: "Domestic terrorism arrests are UP 30% this year — impressive, considering I spent zero days dating a Chinese spy named Fang Fang, where should I send your women's medium for date night?"