‘Extraordinary leader’: Trump receives birthday wishes from Netanyahu, Putin

In an X post Netanyahu wished the US president calling him an “extraordinary leader”. Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin called him to wish him a happy birthday.
US President Donald Trump has received wishes from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders for his birthday on Saturday (Jun 14).
In an X post Netanyahu wished the US president calling him an “extraordinary leader”.
“Happy Birthday to you, President Donald J. Trump. You’ve been an extraordinary leader, decisive, courageous, with a clear vision and clear action. You have done great things for Israel,” Netanyahu said.
Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin called him to wish him a happy birthday.
“President Putin called this morning to very nicely wish me a Happy Birthday,” Trump said.
He added, “but to more importantly, talk about Iran, a country he knows very well. We talked at length. Much less time was spent talking about Russia/Ukraine, but that will be for next week. He is doing the planned prisoner swaps - large numbers of prisoners are being exchanged, immediately, from both sides. The call lasted approximately 1 hour. He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end.”