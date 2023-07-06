Twitter rival, Meta's Threads app, will not launch in EU. Here's why

Meta's new Threads app, aimed at competing with Twitter, will not be launched in the European Union (EU) on Thursday, media reports said. AFP news agency while citing a source close to the company said that the app will not be launched in EU due to regulatory concerns. However, the source added Meta has decided to hold back the release in the EU's 27 countries as it seeks clarity on the bloc's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which will be fully implemented next year. What is Digital Markets Act? The Digital Markets Act (DMA) is a significant regulatory framework introduced in Europe to address the dominance of large digital platforms and ensure fair competition in the digital market. It aims to regulate the behavior of "gatekeeper" platforms, which have substantial market power, by imposing specific obligations and restrictions on them.

The DMA establishes stringent regulations for major internet companies operating in Europe. One of these regulations prohibits platforms from sharing data across different services and restricts companies from directing platform users solely to their own products.

Meta's decision to postpone the Threads app release in the EU is likely influenced by the need to ensure compliance with these new regulations, media reports said. Data privacy concerns and EU rules The description of Threads on app stores in the United States reveals that personal data, including contact and geolocation information, will be collected and used for advertising purposes. Meta has previously faced scrutiny from European regulators for attempting to leverage data from WhatsApp to strengthen Instagram and Facebook, which was prohibited by EU rules.

As a result, it appears that Meta's decision to delay the Threads app launch in Europe aligns with their commitment to avoid further conflicts with EU regulations.

The Data Protection Commission in Ireland, where Meta's EU headquarters are located and which oversees the company's activities in Europe, stated that Meta has confirmed it will not be releasing the app in Europe "at this point."

According to the app's description on the app store, Threads provides a space for communities to come together and engage in discussions covering various topics.

Users have the option to follow and connect with their favorite creators and like-minded individuals who share similar interests. Additionally, users can establish their own following and express their thought with a broader audience. Meta's compliance with new EU rules Meta, along with other major companies such as Amazon and Apple, informed the EU that they meet the threshold to be subject to the new rules when they are enforced next year. This indicates that Meta recognises the significance of complying with the DMA and is actively engaging with the regulatory framework to ensure its future operations align with EU requirements.