Philadelphia gunman identified as gun-loving BLM supporter Kimbrady Carriker: Reports

The gunman who allegedly shot dead five men and injured two children in shooting in Philadelphia has now been identified as Kimbrady Carriker (40). Media reports suggest that he is a Black Lives Matter (BLM) supporter. Carriker was arrested after the shootout in Philadelphia's Kingsessig neighbourhood on June 4.

His identity is yet to be publicly disclosed by the police. Action News has mentioned his name citing sources. It has been reported that Kimbrady lives in the 5600 block of Belmar Terrace. His home is reportedly just a few blocks away from scene of the shooting. Kimbrady is yet to be charged but District Attorney Larry Krasner has said in a press conference that Kumbrady will expectedly be charged with multiple counts of murder.

The police have previously said that at least 50 shots were fired at the scene and several vehicles were hit by bullets.

Watch | Deadly mass shooting rocks US Independence Day holiday, at least 5 killed in Philadelphia | WION × At the time of the tragedy, Kimbrady was wearing a bulletproof vest. He had multiple magazines. He was also in possession of a (police) scanner, an AR-style rifle and a handgun. Police chased him in the rear alley of 1600 Frazier Street and nabbed him.

The names of five men he shot dead are: Daujan Brown, Lashyd Merritt, Dymir Stanton, Joseph Wamah, Jr., and Ralph Moralis.

In addition to this, two children, aged two and 13 were shot and wounded. Flying glass injured another child aged two and a 33-year-old woman.

Kimbrady is reportedly a cross-dresser. His Facebook account has a picture of him wearing a bra, a woman's top and earrings. The timestamp shows that the photos were uploaded in March. It has been found that he often publishes posts about supporting Black Lives Matter, as reported by New York Post.

On his Facebook profile, Kimbrady claims that he is a computer engineer. He has in past, posted pictures and memes of people with weapons and firearms.

One of the photos on his Facebook profile reportedly features a person who is holding a pistol and has a caption,"Wherefore art thou opposition so I may slide upon thine block and runneth down on thee." Another post reportedly shows children firing a rifle.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.