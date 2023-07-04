Mass shooting in Philadelphia:  Four dead, two injured; one suspect taken into custody

A shooting incident in southwest Philadelphia on Monday evening resulted in the tragic deaths of four individuals. The victims were aged 59, 22, and 20, and one unidentified individual was estimated to be between 16 and 20 years old.

Two minors, aged 2 and 13, also sustained injuries, according to police. Both of them are believed to be in a stable condition. A suspect has been arrested, and authorities have successfully recovered a weapon.

During a press conference, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw revealed that all the victims were male. The suspect was arrested without incident in an alley. Notably, the individual was found in possession of a bulletproof vest, multiple magazines, an "AR-type rifle," a handgun, and a police scanner.

"At this point, all we know is that this person decided to leave their home and target individuals," Outlaw was quoted as saying by wlwt.com. One more individual arrested Initially, the police reported a total of eight shooting victims, but commissioner Outlaw later revised the number to six. Another individual who allegedly returned gunfire at the primary shooter was taken into custody, and a firearm was confiscated from that person.

Within a short time, the police transported several victims to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Additional victims arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

No shots were fired by the officers during the suspect's arrest, as confirmed by the police. Mayor expresses concern Mayor Jim Kenney expressed his distress over the shooting on Twitter. He wrote, “Horrified by the reports of a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. My heart is with the loved ones and families of everyone involved, and I send my prayers to the victims.”

Watch: Gun violence in US: At least 160 shooting incidents in 2023 × “My sincere thanks to @PhillyPolice for their brave response and successful apprehension of a suspect. This devasting [sic] violence must stop. If you have any information about this crime or any other, please report it to PPD by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS,” he added. 212 cases of homicides this year in Philadelphia This incident comes just a day after a block party shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, where two individuals were killed and 28 others, including numerous children, were injured. The police in Baltimore are still searching for multiple suspects in connection with that incident.