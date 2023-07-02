US: Two killed, 28 injured in mass shooting in Baltimore, say reports

Two people were killed and 28 others injured in a shooting in Baltimore, according to American media reports, on Sunday (July 2). A report by Fox Baltimore said that the shooting occurred during a gathering near Brooklyn Homes. Hundreds of people had gathered in the area for an event called "Brooklyn Day," witnesses said, adding they heard 20 to 30 shots fired.

The report said that 10 people were taken to hospitals by the Baltimore Police and another 19 took themselves to hospitals. Some people were taken to the Harbor Hospital.

Taking to Twitter, the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) said, "BPD is on scene of a mass shooting incident in the 800 blk of Gretna Court in our Southern District. Acting Commissioner Worley and PIO are on the scene. Media Staging Area will be located at the intersection of 6th Street and Audrey Avenue."

Further details are awaited.

