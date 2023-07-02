ugc_banner

US: Two killed, 28 injured in mass shooting in Baltimore, say reports

BaltimoreEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Jul 02, 2023, 04:08 PM IST

Witnesses at the gathering in Baltimore said that 20 to 30 shots were fired. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

A report by Fox Baltimore said that the shooting occurred during a gathering near Brooklyn Homes.

Two people were killed and 28 others injured in a shooting in Baltimore, according to American media reports, on Sunday (July 2). A report by Fox Baltimore said that the shooting occurred during a gathering near Brooklyn Homes. Hundreds of people had gathered in the area for an event called "Brooklyn Day," witnesses said, adding they heard 20 to 30 shots fired. 

The report said that 10 people were taken to hospitals by the Baltimore Police and another 19 took themselves to hospitals. Some people were taken to the Harbor Hospital.

Taking to Twitter, the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) said, "BPD is on scene of a mass shooting incident in the 800 blk of Gretna Court in our Southern District. Acting Commissioner Worley and PIO are on the scene. Media Staging Area will be located at the intersection of 6th Street and Audrey Avenue."

Further details are awaited. 

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

United Airlines CEO takes a private jet amid flight woes, apologises

South Korea drops ‘killer questions’ from 8-hour gruelling college entrance exam

US: Man accused of attacking lawmaker Maryam Khan tried to kiss her, say cops