One killed, two injured after multiple explosions rock Ukrainian court

Two back-to-back explosions were heard in an Ukrainian court in the capital Kyiv on Wednesday, leaving one dead and two injured, local media reported.

Ukraine's interior minister Igor Klymenko said that a man blew himself up on the court premises during which two law enforcement officers were also wounded

"An offender died at the scene. According to preliminary information, he blew himself up," Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said on social media.

Two law enforcement officers were wounded as they stormed the premises, Klymenko added.

The explosion took place at 5.20 p.m. (1420 GMT) in the toilet of the court, the Kyiv city military administration said. ❗️ It is reported about the explosion and shooting in the Shevchenkivskyi Court in #Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/CN5nERzPAx — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 5, 2023 × Citing "preliminary information", it said that an explosive device had been detonated in a court toilet by a man who had been taken to a court hearing.

So far, no link has been established between the man and Russia, which has launched a full scale invasion against Ukraine last year.

"There is an emergency in the Shevchenkivskyi court of Kyiv. The police received a report of an explosion. Police investigative teams, special forces, explosives experts and other necessary services arrived at the scene," Klymenko earlier said.

Following the first blast, AFP news agency claimed that it heard another explosion at the district court in the Ukrainian capital.

Local media reported two people being carried out on stretchers after the law enforcement officials arrived at the spot.