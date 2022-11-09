Stunning U-turn: Maverick Musk says 'killed' Twitter's 'official' label, just hours after rollout hype

Twitter has withdrawn the 'official' label just hours after it was rolled out as the new boss of the social media giant, Elon Musk, said that he "killed" the feature that was visible on multiple Twitter handles of governments, politicians, officials and media houses across many nations.

Musk also urged millions of users to note that Twitter will do lots of "dumb things" in the coming months. He said, "We will keep what works & change what doesn't."

For a brief period, Twitter came up with a new grey "official" label for certain accounts as part of its massive revamp after Elon Musk's buyout.

Earlier, Esther Crawford, who is a Twitter products executive, said that the new tag would include "government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures".

Another change is expected to happen soon as Twitter is all set to launch the hotly debated subscription model in which the site's famed blue checkmark would be made available for a fee of $7.99.

For the microblogging site, the blue tick has been a mark of an account’s authenticity and doubts emerged that public figures or media outlets would pay for it.

The official tag was also seen as a workaround to solve that problem, but now it has been withdrawn. There's information on whether or not it will be available again.

When it was rolled out on Wednesday, several accounts including WION's handle, and also the main accounts of major media outlets such as the New York Times, BBC news were also given the official marker.

Meanwhile, Musk did not the 'official' mention on his account.

