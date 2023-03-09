Meta’s gender pay gap: Women paid 15.7% less than men in 2022, says report

Female employees at Facebook-parent Meta reportedly make less money than their men colleagues. A Business Insider reporter claims that the company's records on pay disparity in the UK and Ireland demonstrate that it continues to give women lower salaries and smaller incentives than it does to men.

In December 2022, Meta Ireland's Gender Pay Report was made public. According to the survey, there are about 3,000 women and 5,000 women, respectively, working at Meta offices in Ireland and the UK. This makes up for around 10 per cent of the company’s global workforce.

In 2022, the pay gap between men and women working at Meta in Ireland was 15.7 per cent. In Ireland, the gap in bonus pay was greater, with the average bonus for women being 43.3 per cent lower than for men.

In comparison to Ireland, the pay disparity is less prominent in the UK. According to the survey, the typical Meta female employee in the nation made 2.1 per cent less money than the average male. Women received an average bonus that was 34.8 per cent less than what males received. The 2022 statistics are worse than the ones from 2018, as women at Facebook were paid on average 0.9 per cent less than males and their bonus compensation at the time was 40 per cent lower.

A Meta employee's base pay begins at about $150,000 ($12,279,523) per year. A woman working at Meta in Ireland may anticipate that a guy will make nearly $23,000 more than her, according to Business Insider research. Although a woman in the UK makes about $3,000 less than a male co-worker.

Besides, another round of layoffs may be forthcoming in 2023 as per a hint dropped by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta.