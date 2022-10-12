Mark Zuckerberg 'loses' more than 118 million followers on Facebook - Here's why

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost more than 118 million followers on Facebook within seconds due to a bug affecting users all around the world. Several people reported similar problems on Wednesday with their friend lists showing a significant fall without any explanation from the platform.

Zuckerberg had 119 million followers on Facebook, but it dropped straight to 10,000.

Following the complaints, Meta was quick to acknowledge the error and said that it was working on rectifying the situation. However, no explanation was given about when the error happened.

"We're aware that some people are seeing inconsistent follower count on their Facebook profiles. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience," a Meta spokesperson told PTI when asked about the problems faced by a number of users.

Prominent author Taslima Nasreen also lost thousands of Facebook followers due to the glitch.

“Facebook created a tsunami that wiped away my almost 900,000 followers and left only 9000 something on the shore. I kind of like Facebook’s comedy,” she posted on Twitter.

It has been a turbulent week for Meta as the tech giant was added to the list of “terrorists and extremists” by Russia. The decision was taken by Russia's financial monitoring agency Rosfinmonitoring which said that Meta was allowing posts that called for violence against the Russian military in Ukraine.

Zuckerberg was already barred from entering Russia as part of restrictions imposed by the Kremlin on several American citizens including US Vice President Kamala Harris and CEO of LinkedIn Ryan Roslansky.