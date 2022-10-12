On Tuesday, a distinguished speaker addressed the UK Parliament. Ai-Da, a humanoid robot, spoke before the House of Lords about whether artificial intelligence (AI) threatens the creative sector. According to a Daily Mail article, the robot encountered a technical issue and had to be restarted after dozing off.

A ‘Robot artist’ called Ai-Da, created by scientists at the University of Oxford, appeared in the UK parliament at an inquiry into how new technologies will affect creative industries https://t.co/XfqKOqxvaA pic.twitter.com/v1j7BBg1pQ — Reuters (@Reuters) October 12, 2022 ×

Ai-Da was founded in 2019 by modern and contemporary art expert Aidan Meller, and it was later taken over by Engineered Arts, a company located in Cornwall.

Ai-Da discussed whether technology and artificial intelligence are undermining creativity with the members of the Communications and Digital Committee. The robot experienced a little technical issue during her speech, turning her cross-eyed and into a zombie-like state.

She was restarted by Aidan Meller, her inventor, who then went on to outfit the robot with sunglasses.

The UK committee posed the question, 'How do you produce art and how is this different to what human artists produce?'

In response, Ai-Da said, "I could use my paintings by cameras in my eyes, my AI algorithms and my robotic arm to paint on canvas, which results in visually appealing images. For my poetry using neural networks, involves analysing a large corpus of text to identify common content and poetic structures, and then using these structures/content to generate new poems. How this differs from humans is consciousness. I do not have subjective experiences, despite being able to talk about them. I depend on computer programs and algorithms. Although not alive, I can still create art."

The robot said before the UK Parliament, the use of technology in the production of art will only increase. The way we produce art has already been greatly impacted by technology.

Ai-Da replied, art can be many things, from a painting to a drawing or a poem, when asked what constituted art. All of the following are part of my artistic process. The audience's function is crucial since interpretations of art are frequently open-ended.

