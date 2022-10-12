In pics: Breathtaking images from wildlife photographer of the year 2022

Some of the winning photographs from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition include polar bears wandering around a desolate house, stunning morels on Mount Olympus, and the last moments of a beloved mountain gorilla.

For her image titled "the big buzz," American Karine Aigner will get the competition's highly sought grand title prize in 2022. The amazing sight is set against a backdrop of scorching dunes on a Texas ranch and features a ball of buzzing male cactus bees determined to mate with the lone female in the throng.

