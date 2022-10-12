In pics: Breathtaking images from wildlife photographer of the year 2022

Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 05:00 PM(IST)

Some of the winning photographs from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition include polar bears wandering around a desolate house, stunning morels on Mount Olympus, and the last moments of a beloved mountain gorilla. 

For her image titled "the big buzz," American Karine Aigner will get the competition's highly sought grand title prize in 2022. The amazing sight is set against a backdrop of scorching dunes on a Texas ranch and features a ball of buzzing male cactus bees determined to mate with the lone female in the throng.
 

The big buzz

US photographer Karine Aigner got close to the action as a group of bees competed to mate. "The big buzz" was captured in South Texas.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Under Antarctic ice

Underwater photographer and biologist Laurent Ballesta took below-zero dives beneath Antarctica's frozen floor for "Under Antarctic ice," giving a glimpse of the diversity of life.
 

(Photograph:Others)

House of bears

"House of bears" by Dmitry Kokh shows a haunting scene of polar bears shrouded in fog at the long-deserted settlement on Kolyuchin Island in Russia.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Heavenly flamingos

Japanese photographer Junji Takasago captured this dream-like scene, called "Heavenly flamingos," in Bolivia. Photographed high in the Andes, Salar de Uyuni is the world's largest salt pan and home to a large lithium mine.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Shooting star

Tony Wu watches the electrifying reproductive dance of a giant sea star. "Shooting star" was taken in Kinko Bay, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Ndakasi's passing

"Ndakasi's passing" by Brent Stirton shows the closing chapter of the story of a much-loved mountain gorilla in the Senkwekwe Center, Virunga National Park, Democratic Republic of the Congo.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Puff perfect

A male Canary Islands houbara raises his plume to perform impressive courtship displays. José Juan Hernández Martinez shot this moment in Spain, calling it "Puff perfect."
 

(Photograph:Others)

The great cliff chase

"The great cliff chase" by Anand Nambiar snaps a glimpse into the life of a snow leopard in India charging a herd of ibex toward the edge of the cliff at the Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary.

(Photograph:Others)

