Russia-Ukraine war updates LIVE | Moscow ready to restart gas deliveries to EU: Putin

Russia-Ukraine war Photograph: Reuters
Oct 12, 2022, 05:32 PM (IST)
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday termed the oil price cap—which the West is trying to impose—a 'threat to billions of people'.
"Russia is ready for the start of deliveries," Putin told an energy forum in Moscow, referring to the part of the pipeline not affected by leaks.
"The ball is in the EU's court. If they want to, then the taps can be turned on and that's it."
Oct 12, 2022, 05:02 PM (IST)
Putin says Nord Stream leaks are 'international terrorism'
Oct 12, 2022, 04:36 PM (IST)
At least seven people were killed and eight injured after Russian missiles struck a market in the east Ukraine city of Avdiivka near the frontline, said a regional governor.