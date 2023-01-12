Is Apple going back on its word? Touchscreen for Macs as early as 2025

In a significant reversal for Apple Inc., which has said for years that touchscreen laptops are ergonomically inferior, reports say Apple could release a Macbook Pro laptop with a touchscreen as early as 2025.

Apple is reportedly developing touch displays for its Mac computers, breaking its long-standing business tradition and adopting a design philosophy that co-founder Steve Jobs once called "ergonomically horrible."

To develop a touchscreen Mac laptop, teams inside Apple are working on the project, and the first design would include a trackpad and keyboard as well, said a Bloomberg report.

The move will also signify a change in strategy, as for more than a decade, the company has argued that touch screens don't work well on laptops and that the iPad is a better option if someone wants a touch interface.

Apple is also worried that touchscreen Macs could cannibalize iPad sales.

However, Apple will not be the first with the technology, as Microsoft Windows laptops already have touchscreens as a standard feature.

Mac vertical is a $40-billion worth business, which registered a growth of 14 per cent last year. Apple's iPhone and iPad use an operating system designed for touchscreens, while Macs can currently only be controlled with a mouse and keyboard.

According to Bloomberg, individuals, who requested anonymity because the plans are private, said Apple may release its first touchscreen Mac in 2025 as part of a wider update to the MacBook Pro.