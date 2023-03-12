Here's why the maiden flight of world's first 3D-printed rocket was cancelled last minute

The launch of the world's first 3D-printed rocket had to be cancelled at the last minute. The launch which was scheduled for Saturday was aborted after it encountered an "automation issue". At 110 feet tall and 7.5 feet wide, the 9,280 kilogrammes Terran 1 rocket is the world's largest 3D-printed object to attempt an orbital flight. As per an AFP report, the engine of the unmanned Terran 1 had begun igniting, when the rocket faced the issue which ultimately led to its takeoff being aborted for the second time in less than a week.

Space Relativity, the startup behind the 3D-printed rocket, also made a second attempt to launch the rocket but had to due to pressure issues in the rocket's second stage.

"The team went HARD today and we intend to do so during our next attempt. More to come on the new launch date," said the company in a tweet.

An earlier launch scheduled for last Wednesday (March 8th) was postponed over last-minute propellant temperature issues.

Terran 1 is a marvel in innovation with 85 per cent of its mass, including its engines, 3D printed with metal alloys. To achieve this feat the company used the world's largest 3D metal printers. The company's goal is to produce models which are 95 per cent 3d printed.

On its maiden flight, the world's largest ever 3D-printed object a.k.a the 3D-printed rocket will not carry any payload. However, subsequent flights will make use of its capability to carry up to 2,755 pounds (1,250 kilograms) into the low Earth orbit.

(With inputs from agencies)

