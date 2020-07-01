Government asks internet companies to block the banned Chinese apps

A day after banning 59 Chinese apps, the Indian government on Tuesday directed all internet service providers to block the banned apps under the emergency clause of the IT Act.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued the order in two sets -- the first set contains a list of 35 apps and the other 24 apps taking the total to 59.

"The Ministry of Electronics and & Information Technology has issued directions for blocking 24 apps under the emergency clause 69A of the IT Act 2000, in addition to 35 apps for whose blocking instructions have been issued earlier today itself," a DoT order to internet companies said.



Government has also issued IP addresses which will make Internet service providers to easily block access to the banned Chinese apps.

The Indian government had on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps amid the India-China standoff at Galwan Valley.

Other than TikTok, the apps which were banned included UC Browser, SHAREit, Baidu map, Shein, clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browsers, Virus Cleaner, Apus Browser and many more.



Meanwhile, China's foreign ministry said it was "strongly concerned" over India's ban on Chinese apps.

"China is strongly concerned by the notice served by the Indian government," it said, adding, "the Chinese government always asks Chinese businessmen to abide by international law and regulations in their business cooperation."



(With inputs from PTI)