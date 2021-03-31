Google Maps to suggest more 'eco-friendly' routes

Google Maps has announced a new feature in which the drivers will be guided through the most eco-friendly path.

The app will now show the routes after estimating which path generates the lowest carbon emissions on the basis of traffic, slopes and other factors.

This feature will be launched later this year in the US initially and will then be followed by a launch of this feature in other countries.

Google has decided to put in more efforts in its commitment to help combat climate change in its day-to-day happenings and through its most commonly used apps and features.

This feature will be set on automatic mode and unless the drivers opt out of it, Google will only show the most eco-friendly route.

These routes will be more eco-friendly but will take almost the same time to reach the destination. Google will also offer alternate routes and will let users choose the route based on emissions.

"What we are seeing is for around half of routes, we are able to find an option more eco-friendly with minimal or no time-cost tradeoff," Russell Dicker, a director of product at Google said.

Google has assured that the calculation of emissions is done by testing across different types of vehicles and road types and takes insights from the US government's National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL).

This decision has been taken after a study at California State University concluded that people were more inclined to consider carbon emissions while selecting a route.

Google will also be warning drivers travelling through low emissions zones where some vehicles are restricted in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The Maps will also now be bringing the toggle option for car, bikes, and other transport options under one section soon.