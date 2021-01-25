Colour coded: Google to redesign 'search' for better user experience

The popular 'search' tool of Google will soon be redesigned for mobile users with changes in colours specifically to help the users.

This decision has been taken to make sure the users can have a better and easier reading experience.

Google search's new update will have larger and bolder text font and size which will help the human eyes survey the text faster and more easily.

The fonts, which are now being planned to use, are the ones which are already in use in other Google products in Android and Gmail.

It is also planning to use colours in a way that will help highlight important information without the user getting distracted or lost.

The colours will be used in a 'more intentional' manner which will help enhance the user experience.

"We wanted to take a step back to simplify a bit so people could find what they’re looking for faster and more easily. I find it really refreshing. We want to let the search results shine, allowing people to focus on the information instead of the design elements around it," Aileen Cheng, a designer at Google said.

In the new update, Google will place content on a clean background to make sure the users do not get overwhelmed by the heavy backgrounds. The new design will also be bouncier and more lively.