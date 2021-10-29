From FAANG to MANGA: Twitter users speculate future of tech companies

Mark Zuckerberg's announcement of changing Facebook's name to 'Meta' has triggered an online debate on social media platform Twitter about the future of tech companies.

"To reflect who we are and what we hope to build I am proud to announce, starting today our company is now Meta," Zuckerberg said.

"Our mission remains the same, it is still about bringing people together," he added while asserting that "we are still the company that designs technology around people."

The change in Facebook's name comes as a rebrand that focuses on building the "metaverse," a shared virtual environment that it bets will be the successor to the mobile internet.

Earlier, the acronym used for Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google was FAANG. After Zuckerberg's decision, the acronym has been reshuffled by analysts and financial journalists.

Taking a jibe at the change of Facebook's name and logo, Twitter users speculated the transformation in the acronym for tech companies.

While some called it MANGA, which stands for Meta, Amazon, Netflix, Google, and Apple, others called it MAGMA.

Shorthands for monikers are usually used by today's tech-savvy generation that faces a character limit on posts in the case of Twitter.

Some Twitteratis even questioned why is Google not using the name of its parent company Alphabet Inc and what would happen if Netflix is dropped from the acronym and is replaced by Elon Musk's Tesla.

MANGA is also a term used for anime or graphic novels in Japan.

Facebook is battling criticisms from lawmakers and regulators over its market power, algorithmic decisions, and the policing of abuses on its services.