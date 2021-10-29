Meta or Facebook? Twitter users make fun of rebranding of social media platform

WION Web Team
Florida, United States Published: Oct 29, 2021, 12:17 AM(IST)

Facebook is now Meta Photograph:( Agencies )

As Facebook renamed the social media platform, Twitter users logged in to shower Mark Zuckerberg with their sets of memes and jokes about the new name, 'Meta'

Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, announced rebranding of the social media platform in a live streaming session on Thursday. "Facebook is now Meta," he announced.

"We've learned a lot from struggling with social issues and living under closed platforms, and now it is time to take everything that we've learned and help build the next chapter," Zuckerberg said, but added that all apps and their brands will remain the same.

Zuckerberg slipped in the information while explaining the Facebook users about the platform's vision for the metaverse in a live streaming session.

Through this the social media platform is "helping to build the metaverse, a place where we’ll play and connect in 3D," Facebook's official Twitter handle explained.

This announcement comes at a time when several former employees are coming forward in forma of whistleblower and making claims about the social media platform's negligence towards misinformation, security issues, fake news and more.

While Facebook was excited to show off their rebranded company, several people expressed their anger over this change of name and lashed out at Zuckerberg, claiming that the problems in the company will not fade away through rebranding.

Twitter users logged in to shower Mark Zuckerberg with their sets of memes and jokes about the new name, 'Meta'.

