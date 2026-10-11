/Apple strikes deal with AI audio startup Huxe after shutdown, raising questions over future podcasts

Apple has reached a deal to bring in staff and technology from Huxe, an AI audio startup that recently announced it was shutting down. A filing with the European Commission says Apple has agreed to make employment offers to certain Huxe employees and obtain a non-exclusive licence to the startup’s intellectual property.

The agreement could give Apple access to expertise in personalised, AI-generated audio as competition grows around podcasts and other audio experiences. However, Apple has not disclosed its plans for the technology, and the filing does not identify the employees involved or confirm whether they have accepted the offers. The deal was first reported by MacRumors.

What is Apple getting from Huxe AI?

Huxe was founded by developers who had previously worked on AI-generated podcast features in Google’s NotebookLM, now renamed Gemini Notebook. The startup developed a personalised audio product, but announced on May 21 that it would discontinue the service. It said the app would be removed from Apple’s App Store and Google Play, its service would stop, and user data would be deleted.

“The team is moving on to new things, and we won’t be continuing development of the product,” Huxe said in its shutdown announcement. Apple’s agreement covers job offers to certain employees and a non-exclusive licence to Huxe’s intellectual property. That means the deal does not, on the information disclosed, amount to a complete acquisition of the startup.

Why Apple’s AI audio deal matters

The agreement comes as technology companies explore ways to use AI to create audio tailored to individual listeners. Apple could potentially use the team’s expertise in its Podcasts app or other services, but it has not confirmed any such plans. The possibility is notable because Spotify unveiled AI-powered podcast generation features shortly before Huxe announced its closure. The timing highlights growing competition to use AI to change how people discover and consume audio. Yet it remains unclear whether listeners will embrace personalised, AI-generated programmes as an alternative to conventional podcasts.

What is a reverse acqui-hire?

The deal resembles what is often called a reverse acqui-hire: a company hires selected staff and licenses technology from a startup without buying the entire business.

Such arrangements can help larger companies gain specialist talent and technology. They can also differ from a full acquisition in how ownership and control are structured.