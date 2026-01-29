/AI-generated content will shape the future of social media, says Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says artificial intelligence will define the next phase of social media; in the future, it will change how people create and consume content on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Speaking during Meta’s latest earnings call, Zuckerberg said AI will power new media formats that are more immersive, interactive and personalised than anything seen before.

He said social media has evolved with technology, first moving from text to photos, then to video. The next shift, he said, will be driven by AI-generated content that combines text, images and video in new ways.

AI could change content on Facebook and Instagram

He explained that advances in artificial intelligence will allow social media platforms to better understand users and generate content tailored to individual interests. Unlike current recommendation systems, future AI tools could create personalised posts, images and videos rather than only showing existing content.

“Soon, we’ll see an explosion of new media formats that are more immersive and interactive, and only possible because of advances in AI,” Zuckerberg said during the call.

He added that users may be able to create digital worlds, games and interactive experiences using AI tools, and then share or remix them with friends. These experiences, according to Meta, would allow people to engage with content rather than just scroll past it.

AI content already appearing on Meta platforms

AI-generated images and videos are already visible across Meta’s apps. The Meta AI app, for example, includes a feed where users can scroll through short AI-generated videos in a format similar to TikTok. However, this has also led to criticism, with many users referring to low-quality AI visuals as “AI slop”.

While Zuckerberg did not directly address these concerns, he stressed that AI would improve over time and enable more meaningful forms of expression. Meta believes better tools and stronger controls will help improve the quality of AI-generated content.

AI replaces the metaverse as Meta’s main focus

Notably, Zuckerberg did not highlight the metaverse during the earnings call. Meta’s Reality Labs division, which oversees virtual reality and Horizon Worlds, reported an operating loss of $6.02 billion for the quarter. In contrast, Meta posted $59.9 billion in revenue and $22.8 billion in profit, reflecting strong growth driven largely by AI-related products and advertising.

The shift suggests that Meta is now placing its long-term bets on artificial intelligence rather than virtual reality. According to Zuckerberg, AI-generated content and tools will play a central role in keeping users engaged and driving the company’s next stage of growth.