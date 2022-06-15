Yuzvendra Chahal reveals technical changes he made for better returns after India's 3rd T20I win vs SA

Rishabh Pant-led India beat South Africa by 48 runs in the third T20I to keep the five-match series alive after losing the opening two games. On Tuesday evening (June 14), Pant-led India was asked to bat first and rode on half-centuries from openers Ruturaj Gaikwad-Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya's 31 not out to post 179-5 in 20 overs in Visakhapatnam.

In reply, Indian bowlers combined to apply the brakes on Temba Bavuma-led South Africa's run-scoring as the visitors were dismissed for 131 in 19.1 overs in their full quota of overs, to lose by a convincing margin. Yuzvendra Chahal's 3 for 20 and Harshal Patel's four-fer derailed SA's progress with the bat. Talking about Chahal, the Player-of-the-Match from the third T20I was under pressure after he returned with a solitary wicket in the first two games, where he conceded a total of 75 runs in 6.1 overs.

Thus, Chahal revealed the reason for his success as the wily wrist-spinner stated that he varied his lengths after bowling either too full or too short in the earlier games. In addition, the 31-year-old resorted to his main strength, i.e. bowling the classic leg-spin.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Chahal said, "I was bowling too many quick ones and quick sliders in the last game. I spoke to Paras sir and coaches about it. So I tried to bowl quick leg breaks, but with a different seam position today. I want to turn and dip the ball, I couldn't do it the last time so they were able to hit through the line."

"I tried to get some turn and change the line of the ball. I was trying to bowl to my strengths today. When you get middle-order batsmen out in the middle overs, the pressure is on them. Batsmen try a lot of sweeps and reverse sweeps these days so we have to be prepared for that too, as bowlers. In the last game too there was some help for spinners but I didn't bowl that well. The ground is big, thankfully in Rajkot,” Chahal said with a chuckle.

After the win, India will shift their focus to the fourth and penultimate match, in Rajkot, on Friday evening (June 17). Meanwhile, Bavuma & Co. continue to lead the series 2-1 and will push for an unassailable lead in the next tie.