Yuzvendra Chahal must have done something to someone to not get a game in T20 World Cup: Harbhajan Singh

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh slammed the Indian team management following the team's shattering ten-wicket defeat at the hands of England in the second semi-final of T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (November 10). India failed to defend a target of 169 runs as England booked a spot in the summit clash against Pakistan with a thumping win.

Defending a fighting total, Indian bowlers disappointed as they failed to pick up even a single wicket during England's run-chase. Openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales ruthlessly punished the Indian bowling attack to post a record 170-run stand for the first wicket and take their team home.

Buttler and Hales went all out from the word go as they made the most of the Powerplay at the Adelaide Oval while denying India a breakthrough. There was no looking back after the good start as the duo took their team over the line comfortably to knock India out of the tournament.

Reacting to India's defeat, Harbhajan questioned India's selection and said he failed to understand why spinner Yuzvendra Chahal kept warming the bench throughout the tournament. Chahal was part of India's squad but didn't get a single game at the World Cup with R Ashwin getting preferred over him.

Harbhajan also advised India to learn from England's approach in T20Is and follow the same template to achieve success in the shortest format.

"It is hurting, more because that we did not fight at all,” Harbhajan told India Today in the Battle of Champions show," Harbhajan was quoted as saying by India Today.

"India batted like ODI in first 10-12 overs like they still had 40 more overs to play. India should learn this format from England. They played like champions. It is very disappointing to see India's approach throughout the tournament where they did not look like they would score more than 35 runs.

"I don't know what are the reasons that a champion bowler (Yuzvendra Chahal) is not in the team. He must have done something to someone that he is not getting a game. With his credentials, he should have been your first-choice spinner," he added.

Chahal was India's first-choice spinner in T20Is in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup and was backed by the team management across bilateral series. He was expected to lead the spin attack in the tournament but was surprisingly benched for Ashwin, who offered a little extra with the bat in the lower order.

The lack of a wicket-taking spinner like Chahal in the middle overs cost India dearly in the semi-final against England as the bowlers looked clueless against Buttler and Hales, who went all guns blazing at the top. England will now face Pakistan in the all-important final on Sunday (November 13).