Yuvraj Singh shares hilarious meme featuring Virat, Anushka highlighting Team India's middle-order woes

India endured a disappointing campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021 as they bowed out of the tournament from the group stages after managing just three wins in five matches in the Super 12. India lost their first two big matches against Pakistan and New Zealand in a row to be pushed on the brink of elimination from the tournament before staging a fightback.

The Virat Kohli-led side went on to win their next three matches on the trot but six points were not enough as they failed to qualify for top four. India's batting woes were left exposed in the first two games as only skipper Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant managed to impress in the opener against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, against New Zealand, India produced a woeful performance as they could only manage 110 runs on the board in 20 overs and were crushed by eight wickets. While some of the middle-order batters did do well in some games, they failed to produce impactful performances which could inspire India into the semis.

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram on Saturday (November 13) to share a hilarious meme featuring Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma. The 'thinking about other girls' meme also involved Yuvraj and highlighted India's middle-order woes in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Kohli was shown to be thinking if Yuvraj was still playing for India, the team's middle-order would have been strong.

Kohli has already stepped down as the T20I captain of the Indian team and will now be leading the side only in ODIs and Tests. He has been replaced by Rohit Sharma as the skipper in the shortest format. The Hitman's fist major assignment as India's T20I captain will be the upcoming New Zealand series at home which gets underway on November 17.