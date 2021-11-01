You'll have to face the nation: Md Azharuddin slams Virat Kohli for skipping presser after NZ loss

India were hammered by Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in their second game of the Super 12 round in the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, on Sunday (October 31). After losing to Pakistan in their opening fixture in the main draw of the showpiece event, many expected Virat Kohli & Co. to script a remarkable comeback, however, they lost to the Black Caps by 8 wickets as they remain way behind NZ in head-to-head record in ICC events.

Being asked to bat first, Kohli-led Indian team produced a forgettable batting performance as they were reduced to 110/7, courtesy Trent Boult and Tim Southee's match-winning spells. In reply, Kane Williamson & Co. won the contest by 8 wickets with 33 balls to spare to remain alive in the semi-finals race. India, meanwhile, will have to win all their remaining games by huge margins and hope for few other results to fall in their favour to enter the top four.

After losing the clash, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, Indian captain Virat Kohli was expected to come and answer the press in the post-match conference, however, he didn't turn up as speedster Jasprit Bumrah came in the captain's place. This has not impressed India's former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin.

"There is no shame in losing. But you need to come and speak up. That is the right thing to do. People will listen to you and at least get to know the reason behind the loss. There is a difference between Bumrah speaking or a coach/captain speaking. It is important to face the public. You will have to face the nation and come and speak. If you don’t come, what will people think? Needless rumours are going to be spread," Azharuddin said on ABP News.

"If you are the captain, you should take responsibility. When you become the representative of the team, this will happen. If you come attend conference after winning in good times but not after losing in bad times, that isn’t the right approach. I don’t know the reason why he didn’t come, but he should have," Azharuddin pointed out.

India have a herculean task to remain alive in the T20 WC, being held in the UAE. With back-to-back defeats, the 2007 winners will now gear up for their upcoming game, versus Afghanistan, on Wednesday (November 3). Another defeat will end their campaign in the mega event.