You won't hear anybody whinge if it was for IPL: Clarke slams Moeen Ali for calling out 'horrible' scheduling

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has slammed England all-rounder Moeen Ali for his recent comments criticising the 'horrible' scheduling in international cricket. Ali called out the tight schedule after England defeated Pakistan in the final to win the T20 World Cup 2022 title on Sunday (November 13).

England are already gearing up for their next international assignment in less than a week after playing the T20 World Cup 2022 final as they will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series starting from Thursday (November 17). England players have a break of just three days before they return to action once again post the recently-concluded World Cup.

Calling out the packed schedule, Ali said it becomes difficult for the players to give their hundred percent in every game if they have to play so frequently with no time for rest and recovery.

"Having a game in three days' time, it's horrible. But it's better than two days' time. If it had rained on Sunday, it would have been two days (if the reserve day came into play)," Ali said after England's T20 World Cup triumph.

"As players, we're kind of getting used to it now. But to give 100 percent all the time is difficult when you're playing every two, three days," he added.

Also Read: Swallow your pride: Vaughan urges India to follow England's template for success in white-ball cricket

Moeen further pointed out how it was the same situation after England had won the ODI World Cup in 2019 as the team had little time to celebrate with their next assignment lined up shortly after the tournament. The England star said it's a shame that they don't have enough time to celebrate their T20 World Cup victory.

"Those kind of things are a shame. As a group we want to enjoy and celebrate and have that [time] because you put so much into it. It's not just while the tournament is going on, there's the pre-tournament, the build-up and all that," said Moeen.

Don't think you'd hear anybody whinge if it was for IPL: Clarke

Clarke slammed Ali for his comments on the international schedule and said nobody would have raised questions had their been an Indian Premier League (IPL) season line up after the T20 World Cup.

Also Read: IPL retention day: From released players, live streaming to telecast - All you need to know

The former Aussie skipper pointed out its the players' choice on whether they want to play franchise cricket or not and they could use the time for rest and recovery rather than plying their trade in domestic T20 leagues.

"If it was playing in the T20 World Cup and then the next day get on a plane to depart for the IPL, I don’t think you’d hear anybody whinge.

"Players can’t complain about the international schedule when they’re taking opportunity to play domestic cricket as well for franchises for money when you can have that six or eight weeks off. Then you’d be as fresh as a daisy. I’ve obviously found that very hard," said Clarke.