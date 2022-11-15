Swallow your pride: Michael Vaughan urges India to follow England's template for success in white-ball cricket

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has urged the Indian cricket team to follow England's template for success in white-ball cricket. Vaughan lauded England for their winning mentality after their memorable T22 World Cup 2022 triumph and said they deserved to win for having the best side in the competition.

A superb bowling effort followed by Ben Stokes' unbeaten half-century helped England pull off a comprehensive victory in the final against Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. The victory saw England become the first team to hold the ODI and T20I World Cup trophies at the same time.

With the incredible feat, the reigning ODI and T20I world champions have proved they are the best white-ball team in the world at present. Lauding them for their mentality, Vaughan pointed out how England were in trouble in both the 2019 ODI World Cup and the T20 World Cup this year after losing games early in the tournament but managed to bounce back strongly and go all the way.

"England should be winning World Cups because they have the best squad but we often see the best teams not living up to their billing. In the 2019 World Cup final, England had the rub of the green and they did this time as well. But they deserve that luck because they have done things right for so long by committing to a style," Vaughan wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

"England never panic. In 2019 they lost games early in the tournament to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Here they lost to Ireland. It could have been all over both times. But they have this mentality of when it matters they know how to win. They have good game players," he added.

Vaughan further urged India to follow England's template to earn success in white-ball cricket. The former England captain said if he was in charge of Indian cricket, he would sollow his pride and look at the English setup for inspiration.

India made it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 but crashed out after sufffering a crushing ten-wicket defeat at the hands of England. They were the only team to win four matches out of six in the Super 12 stage but once again failed to cross the final hurdle in Australia.

