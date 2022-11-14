WATCH: Jos Buttler asks Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid to step aside before champagne celebrations after T20 WC win

England thrashed Pakistan by five wickets in the final on Sunday to lift the T20 World Cup 2022 trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. Riding on an unbeaten half-century from Ben Stokes, England chased down the target of 138 runs with an over to spare to clinch their second T20 World Cup trophy.

It was a brilliant performance from England in the final after they won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sam Curran and Adil Rashid bowled well to stop Pakistan on a low-key 137 before Stokes' gritty knock took Buttler & Co. over the line despite the run-chase proving to be a tricky one under pressure.

Following their title triumph, England players celebrated together with the trophy at the MCG and also posed for photographs. During the celebrations, England captain Jos Buttler came up with a great gesture as he asked his players to wait for Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali to step aside before celebrating with champagne at the MCG.

Both Rashid and Moeen are practicing Muslims and avoid alcohol. The duo had avoided celebrating with champagne during England's celebrations after winning the ODI World Cup in 2019.

Rashid, who was one of England's best bowlers in the tournament, continued his fine form in the final as he bowled an exceptional spell to finish with figures of 2/22 off his four overs. The spinner accounted for the wickets of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Haris.

With their victory at the MCG, England became the first team in the history of men's cricket to hold both the ODI and the T20 World Cup trophies at the same time. England had won the ODI World Cup in 2019 and are the reigning world champions in the fifty-over format.