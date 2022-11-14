IPL retention day: From released players, live streaming to telecast - All you need to know

The T20 World Cup 2022 edition got over on Sunday (November 13). After plenty of riveting games in the competition, the tournament got over with England adjudged the champions. While the live cricket action got over for fans worldwide, there's plenty to look forward to for the followers of the game; especially the Indian Premier League (IPL) fans. On Tuesday (November 15), all ten IPL teams will share their list of retained and released players ahead of IPL 2023.

The ardent IPL fans are eager to know who will be the players who will be released by their respective franchises and also the ones who will be retained. There are some big players who are expected to go under the hammer in the forthcoming IPL mini-auction, set to be held on December 23, but all eyes are on Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Kieron Pollard and Ravindra Jadeja's future in the Mumbai and Chennai camp is being closely monitored by fans. Before the list of retained and released players are out, a lot is happening at the trade window.

So far, Shardul Thakur has been traded to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from the Delhi Capitals' (DC) camp. On the other hand, Jason Behrendorff has been signed by the five-time winners Mumbai after being released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). More players can be traded before the deadline. Among others, Kane Williamson, Mayank Agarwal, etc. are some big names who are expected to be released.

What time will the IPL retention show take place?

The announcements will be out on Tuesday (November 15). The timings aren't confirmed yet but it is expected to be around or after 6 pm.

Where to watch the IPL retention show on TV in India?

The IPL retention show's live telecast will be on Star Sports.

Where to watch IPL retention show's live streaming in India?

The IPL retention show will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar