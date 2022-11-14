Delhi Capitals trade their most expensive pacer Shardul Thakur to KKR ahead of IPL 2023 - Report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continue to make moves in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) trading window as they have now reportedly roped in Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. KKR had earlier traded New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Kolkata Knight Riders have traded Shardul from Delhi Capitals in an all-cash deal. Shardul was the most expensive fast bowler in the Delhi Capitals squad after being bought for a huge sum of Rs 10.75 crore (INR 107.5 million) at the mega auction last year.

The Capitals spent big money on acquiring his services but the pace all-rounder failed to impress with his performances in IPL 2022. Shardul picked up 15 wickets in 14 matches but conceded at an economy of 9.79. He also failed to contribute much with the bat.

Delhi Capitals had bought him at the mega auction last year following his heroics with his former side Chennai Super Kings in the last four seasons. However, the move didn't work out for the Rishabh Pant-led side, who failed to make it to the playoffs last season.

As per the report, CSK were among the teams interested in roping in Shardul from Delhi Capitals along with the likes of Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans but the franchise decided to trade him to KKR.

With thee trades completed already in this window, KKR have already spent huge money and will have to let go of a number of players from their existing squad to head into the mini-auction with a decent purse.

KKR were left with only Rs 45 lakh (INR 4.5 million) after the mega auction last year and will have to release a lot of players to register both Shardul and Lockie, who have cost them Rs 20.75 crore (INR 207.5 million) combined.

Each team had a purse of Rs 90 crore (INR 900 million) at the mega auction last year and will get an additional Rs 5 crore (INR 50 Million) added to their remaining purse at the mini-auction ahead of IPL 023.