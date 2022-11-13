Kolkata Knight Riders trade Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made their first move in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) trading window as they have traded New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the mini-auction next month.

Earlier there were reports that KKR were in talks with the Titans to sign two of their players. The trade was confirmed by the Indian Premier League on Sunday (November 13). Ferguson was earlier part of the KKR squad before being released and bought by the Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2022.

He will return to his former side ahead of the 2023 edition of the tournament after playing a key role in Gujarat Titans' maiden title triumph last season. Ferguson picked up 12 wickets in 13 matches for the reigning champions but has now been deemed excessive to the team's demands.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan star Gurbaz was roped in by the Titans as a replacement for injured Jason Roy last season. The Titans had the choice to retain him and let go of Roy but they have instead parted ways with the Afghanistan cricketer, who will now down the purple and gold next season.

"New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming TATA IPL 2023. He played 13 matches for Gujarat Titans and picked 12 wickets that included a 4-wicket haul," read a statement from IPL.

"Kolkata Knight Riders have also traded Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans. He was included in the Gujarat Titans squad in the 2022 TATA IPL edition as a replacement for England batter Jason Roy but did not play any game last season," it added.

Ferguson spent three seasons with KKR from IPL 2019 to 2012. He played a total of 18 matches in three seasons with KKR and picked up 21 wickets. The Kiwi fast bowler played a key role in helping KKR reach the final of the 2021 season with 13 wickets from just eight matches.

However, he was released by KKR ahead of the mega auction in 2021 and was bought by Gujarat Titans for a sum of a whopping Rs 10 crore (INR 100 million). With his addition, KKR have bolstered their pace attack but will be mindful of their purse heading into the auction.