Jason Behrendorff traded from RCB to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) completed the first trade in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) trading window ahead of the mini-auction next month. RCB have traded Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff to Mumbai Indians making him the first trade of the season.

Behrendorff, who has been part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the IPL in the past, will be rejoining the Rohit Sharma-led franchise ahead of the 2023 season. The left-arm pacer was bought by RCB for a sum of Rs 75 lakh (INR 7.5 million) in the player auction last year.

The Aussie quick has played 105 matches in his T20 career picking up a total of 117 wickets at an average of 23.12 and an economy rate of 7.41. He has two four-wicket hauls under his belt in the shortest format and has enough experience behind his back in T20s.

Also Read: England vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup final: Live streaming, predicted XIs and all you need to know

Behrendorff will be joining forces with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer among others in the Mumbai Indians pace attack and will be hoping to inspire the team to glory next season after their disappointing show in IPL 2022. MI failed to make it to the playoffs last season and finished last on the points table.

Mumbai Indians had spent big on Ishan Kishan and Jofra Archer, who was unavailable last season due to an injury. Their auction strategy seemed to have backfired on the pitch as their performances were far from impressive with the franchise only managing four wins in 14 matches.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma looked depressed and off: Shoaib Akhtar after India's disappointing exit from T20 World Cu

Mumbai Indians will be hoping for a turnaround in IPL 2023 as they look to further strengthen their squad by letting go of some players and replacing them with quality options. The IPL franchises have been given a deadline till November 15 to finalise their trade deals and submit the final list of retained and released players ahead of the mini-auction next month.