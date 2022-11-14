ICC names Most Valuable Team of T20 World Cup 2022, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav make the cut

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the Most Valuable Team of the T20 World Cup 2022 after England defeated Pakistan in the final to win the elusive trophy. England thrashed Pakistan by five wickets after comfortably chasing down the target of 138 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the summit clash.

A total of 12 players from six teams have been selected in the Most Valuable Team of the tournament with two Indian stars also making the cut. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are two Indian players who have been picked in the star-studded team after their brilliant show with the bat in the competition.

While Kohli topped the run-scoring charts in the tournament with 296 runs from six matches at an average of over 98 and a strike rate of 136, Suryakumar finished third with 239 runs from six matches. Both batters played an instrumental role in helping India make it to the semi-finals and were consistent throughout the tournament.

Four players from England's World Cup-winning team were also named in the Most Valuable Team of the tournament. Player of the Tournament Sam Curran, who picked up 13 wickets in six matches, captain Jos Buttler, his opening partner Alex Hales, and pacer Mark Wood all made the cut in the team.

Buttler scored 225 runs and effected nine dismissals from behind the stumps while his opening partner Hales scored 212 runs at an average of over 42. Wood finished the tournament with nine wickets and dazzled with his pace.

Only two players from Pakistan managed to make the cut in the elite squad despite the team reaching the final. All-rounder Shadab Khan and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi feature in the Most Valuable Team of the Tournament. Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, who was one of the most consistent performers with the bat and the ball, also deservingly made the cut.

Most Valuable Team of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022:

Alex Hales (England), Jos Buttler (c/wk) (England), Virat Kohli (India), Suryakumar Yadav (India), Glenn Phillips (New Zealand), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Shadab Khan (Pakistan), Sam Curran (England), Anrich Nortje (South Africa), Mark Wood (England), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan), 12th player: Hardik Pandya (India)