Jos Buttler has created his own legacy: Ben Stokes lauds England captain after T20 World Cup triumph

England all-rounder Ben Stokes lauded captain Jos Buttler after the team's memorable triumph in T20 World Cup 2022. Stokes was England's hero in the final against Pakistan as he slammed an unbeaten half-century to help his team chase down the target of 138 runs with an over to spare and register a comfortable five-wicket win.

Heaping praise on Buttler, Stokes credited him for England's victorious T20 World Cup campaign and said the star batter has now created his own legacy as captain. Buttler had taken over as England's captain in T20Is in June This year after Eoin Morgan decided to retire from white-ball cricket.

Stokes praised Buttler for taking control of the team in a short time and blossoming into the great leader that he already was. The star all-rounder said the current England skipper has now created his own legacy by winning the T20 World Cup crown.

"Jos, obviously you know, when the great man (Eoin Morgan) stepped down and Jos took over, you look how quickly he has managed to take control of the team and progress it from the legacy that Morgs has left. And Jos has now created his own legacy - a T20 World Cup-winning captain," Stokes said on Sky Sports.

Stokes also took a dig at himself during his interview on Sky Sports after his heroics in the final. The England all-rounder said Morgan could have won the T20 World Cup as captain but someone blew the chance up referring to Marlon Samules' exploits against him in the 2016 T20 World Cup final.

"He (Eoin Morgan) had the chance to become the T20 World Cup winning captain but someone blew that up," Stokes said leaving everyone in splits.

He then went on to laud Buttler for his tactical acumen on the field and said England were lucky to have a leader like him in the dugout.

"But yeah, he is a guy that everyone follows in the field and I think it should not be taken for granted how hard it can be to make tactical decisions under pressure in the format that is so quick. But 95 percent of the time he is right and we know what he can do with the bat and we are lucky to have him," said Stokes.